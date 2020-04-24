Cedar Capital LLC Buys 29,454 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 193.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,454 shares during the quarter. Paypal makes up approximately 2.0% of Cedar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 54.3% during the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Paypal from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Paypal from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Paypal from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.82.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,225,032.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $115.24 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $124.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.14 billion, a PE ratio of 55.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.