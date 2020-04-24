Cedar Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cedar Capital LLC lessened its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $51.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.20.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

