Cedar Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Cedar Capital LLC cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,799 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 75.6% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.27.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $128.53 on Friday. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $98.85 and a 1 year high of $133.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040 in the last 90 days. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

