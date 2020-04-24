Cedar Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Cedar Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 25,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.09, for a total value of $7,155,179.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,328 shares in the company, valued at $60,871,399.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,131 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,212. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.80.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $265.08 on Friday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.29 and its 200 day moving average is $254.46. The company has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.