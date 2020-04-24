Cedar Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cedar Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,940 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $4,446,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,168.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark increased their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $304.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.35.

NVIDIA stock opened at $284.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $253.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.60 and a one year high of $316.32. The stock has a market cap of $173.95 billion, a PE ratio of 62.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

