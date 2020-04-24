Cedar Capital LLC Grows Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard makes up approximately 1.3% of Cedar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 165.2% during the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Sunday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $65.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.61. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.84 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.64 and a 200 day moving average of $58.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,420.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

