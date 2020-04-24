Cedar Capital LLC Grows Stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,417 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,313 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 40,390 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of eBay by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 120,975 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 12,086 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,336 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 17,644 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 92,529 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered eBay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush raised eBay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.79.

EBAY stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. eBay Inc has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $4,279,767.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,107 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,089.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $149,661.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,111.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,092 shares of company stock worth $6,749,564. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Recommended Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.