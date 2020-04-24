Cedar Capital LLC Has $711,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cedar Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 93.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82,331 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $120.41 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $170.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

