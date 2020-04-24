Cedar Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $14,912,310,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,656,000 after acquiring an additional 909,436 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $754,296,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,780,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,943,000 after acquiring an additional 230,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,888 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $112.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $150.55. The stock has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.26.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

