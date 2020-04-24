Cedar Capital LLC Sells 2,129 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Cedar Capital LLC lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,902,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,532,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $1,165,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 185,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,782,805.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $45.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.93 and its 200 day moving average is $53.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $195.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

