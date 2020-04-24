Cedar Capital LLC Sells 793 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cedar Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $1,095,974,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,296,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $812,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,841 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,210,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $799,731,000 after acquiring an additional 592,810 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $59,030,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Danaher by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,651,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $253,402,000 after acquiring an additional 382,882 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $21,528,349.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,027 shares in the company, valued at $39,981,847.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 20,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.03, for a total value of $3,320,318.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,551,158.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Danaher from $162.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.75.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $160.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $169.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.18 and a 200 day moving average of $147.79.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

