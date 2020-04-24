Cello Health (LON:CLL) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $129.26

Cello Health PLC (LON:CLL)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $129.26 and traded as low as $111.00. Cello Health shares last traded at $112.00, with a volume of 43,662 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLL shares. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Cello Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Liberum Capital cut their target price on Cello Health from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 115.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 129.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.08 million and a PE ratio of -124.44.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.95 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Cello Health’s previous dividend of $1.15. Cello Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.22%.

Cello Health Company Profile (LON:CLL)

Cello Health plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing services in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cello Health and Cello Signal. The Cello Health segment offers market research, consulting, and communications services principally to the pharmaceutical and healthcare clients.

