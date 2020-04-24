Centaurus Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,617,000. Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,850,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 32,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $994,000.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $120.41 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $170.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.47 and a 200 day moving average of $150.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4199 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

