Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $174,000 Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 17.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,616,000 after buying an additional 81,870 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,655,000 after buying an additional 25,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,290,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,675,000 after buying an additional 67,972 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $526,300,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,434,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,818,000 after buying an additional 91,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.70.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,266.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock opened at $140.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.70. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $149.23. The stock has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

