Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $197,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Tlwm lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 67,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 33,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDW opened at $24.65 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.09.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.