Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $259,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 53.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,586 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

EFA opened at $54.58 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $70.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.91 and its 200-day moving average is $64.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

