Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 72.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Square by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Square by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Square by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in Square by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 10,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Square by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $389,587.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,569,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $106,547.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,914,870.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,846 shares of company stock worth $2,393,339 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $61.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.26 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.30. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $87.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Square had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SQ. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Square from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Square from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered Square from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Square from $73.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Square has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.27.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

