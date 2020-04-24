Centaurus Financial Inc. Invests $241,000 in Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MYD. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Fund during the first quarter worth $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Fund during the fourth quarter worth $16,976,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Fund during the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Fund during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackrock Muniyield Fund alerts:

MYD opened at $12.51 on Friday. Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%.

About Blackrock Muniyield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.