Centaurus Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,104,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,144,979,000 after purchasing an additional 551,966 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,549,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,991,566,000 after purchasing an additional 489,248 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,670,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,368,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,923 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $1,343,608,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,425,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $952,584,000 after purchasing an additional 123,774 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Longbow Research started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.42.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $110.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.44. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 55.72% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

In related news, SVP Bing Xie sold 7,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $973,502.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,619,031.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $15,177,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 848,738 shares in the company, valued at $107,348,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 494,039 shares of company stock valued at $62,101,527. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

