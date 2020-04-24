Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 151 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $158,669.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,360.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $9,080,515.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,909,267.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,768,780 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS opened at $123.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.00. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $146.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. G.Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Cfra raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.81.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

