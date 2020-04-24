Centaurus Financial Inc. Trims Position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TDOC. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,732,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $479,901,000 after buying an additional 1,974,923 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,004,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,435,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,702,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,752,000 after buying an additional 196,237 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TDOC opened at $187.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.64. Teladoc Health Inc has a twelve month low of $53.46 and a twelve month high of $189.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.04 and a beta of 0.48.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. Analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDOC. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.70.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 22,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $3,801,376.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,415.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 93,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total transaction of $15,876,859.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,837 shares in the company, valued at $18,122,760.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,252 shares of company stock worth $28,476,438 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

