CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CPYYY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CENTRICA PLC/S in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays raised shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CENTRICA PLC/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Get CENTRICA PLC/S alerts:

Shares of CENTRICA PLC/S stock opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. CENTRICA PLC/S has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22.

CENTRICA PLC/S Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for CENTRICA PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENTRICA PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.