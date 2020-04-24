CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CES Energy Solutions’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a report on Monday, March 16th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.60 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$3.75 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.89.

Shares of CEU stock opened at C$0.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.75. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of C$0.53 and a 52 week high of C$2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.01.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$315.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$310.50 million.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.94, for a total transaction of C$56,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,621,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,524,679.06.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

