Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.18

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.18 and traded as low as $0.64. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 183,100 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $19.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.18.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $10.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 3,676.4% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 209,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after buying an additional 203,634 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 451,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares during the period. National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite worldwide. The company offers near-colorless moissanite jewels cut in various shapes, including round, square brilliant, princess, cushion, radiant, pear, marquise, heart, and oval in sizes ranging from approximately 1.3 to 12 millimeters.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.