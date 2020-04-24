Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 380 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 303,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after acquiring an additional 18,026 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,952,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,429,000. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock opened at $38.45 on Friday. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $55.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.84 and its 200-day moving average is $45.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

