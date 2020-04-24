Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 7,834 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the first quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 30,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.0% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 113,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 54.5% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 25,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 9,156 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.6% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.5% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 57,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM opened at $43.45 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cfra upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

