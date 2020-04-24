Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 84 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,700,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,965,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Alibaba Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,969,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605,966 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Alibaba Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,287,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,999,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,252 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,674,477,000 after buying an additional 2,941,744 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,093,652,000. 48.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA opened at $205.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.72 and its 200 day moving average is $199.39. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.82.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.55.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

