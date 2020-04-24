Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,223 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Intel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,529,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,030,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,124,265,000 after acquiring an additional 904,426 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,966,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,008,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,616,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,703 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,487,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,226,148,000 after acquiring an additional 469,266 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.92.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $242,178.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,826.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $59.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $257.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

