Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,804 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,636,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 142,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.32.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.66. The firm has a market cap of $235.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.