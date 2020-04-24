Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $319,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 9.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,847 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $1,668,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 31,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 496,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 340,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 16,141 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GE opened at $6.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average is $10.22. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

