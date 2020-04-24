Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4,344.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $169.09 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $164.94. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 billion and a PE ratio of 2,113.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.61.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 190,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.07, for a total value of $30,180,305.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 191,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,290,005.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total transaction of $277,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 924,861 shares of company stock valued at $109,773,896.

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.07.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

