Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 233.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 52,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 14,710 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 335,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,902,000 after buying an additional 48,355 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $569,000.

ICSH opened at $50.26 on Friday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.97 and a 200-day moving average of $50.28.

