Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 780 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 177.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 36,658 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 43,226 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,780,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on UNH. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.00.

NYSE:UNH opened at $285.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $256.10 and a 200 day moving average of $269.83. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $306.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

