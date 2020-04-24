Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,938 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,786,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total value of $4,552,818.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,397 shares of company stock valued at $16,772,093 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $184.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.26. Cigna Corp has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $224.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.25.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

