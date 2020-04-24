Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Holdings Decreased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 92.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71,376 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Cintas by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. William Blair cut Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.09.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $199.42 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $304.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.15.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.