Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,880 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,732,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $479,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,923 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,004,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,435,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,702,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,752,000 after purchasing an additional 196,237 shares during the last quarter.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on TDOC shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $118.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.70.

In other news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 93,597 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total transaction of $15,876,859.11. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,122,760.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Goldstein sold 15,723 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total value of $2,656,243.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,045.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,252 shares of company stock worth $28,476,438 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

TDOC opened at $187.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.04 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.64. Teladoc Health Inc has a 1 year low of $53.46 and a 1 year high of $189.97.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.