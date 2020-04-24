Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,050 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,052,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,248 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 599.4% in the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 819,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,925,000 after purchasing an additional 702,458 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,065,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,053,000 after purchasing an additional 594,333 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,762,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,877,000 after purchasing an additional 472,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 681.0% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 451,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,526,000 after acquiring an additional 393,387 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.19 and its 200 day moving average is $45.75. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

