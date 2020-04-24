Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,442 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.09. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $31.78.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.