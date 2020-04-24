Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $421,000 Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,594,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,581,000 after buying an additional 65,512 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,406,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,135,000 after buying an additional 215,947 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 464,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,103,000 after buying an additional 42,744 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 443,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,998,000 after buying an additional 134,372 shares during the period. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,584,000 after purchasing an additional 24,671 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FMB opened at $53.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.29. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.96 and a 12-month high of $57.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st.

