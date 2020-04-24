Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $985,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 23,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYG opened at $39.18 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $45.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.79 and its 200 day moving average is $40.37.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.