Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $303,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 250.2% during the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 103,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 73,884 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of MGC opened at $98.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.97 and its 200 day moving average is $105.93. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $77.64 and a 12-month high of $118.49.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.