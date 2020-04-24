Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases 5,459 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 156.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $163.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.91 and its 200-day moving average is $145.70. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $119.54 and a 52 week high of $164.42.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.