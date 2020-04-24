Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,150 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,673.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,578,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,984 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 166.4% during the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 3,028,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,559 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 132.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,153,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,409 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,013,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,528,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,163 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.33.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.