Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Raises Stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 95.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,172 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 14,925,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,609 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,272,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,712,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,702,000 after purchasing an additional 872,584 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,948,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,329,000 after purchasing an additional 581,796 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 22,952.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,385,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,166 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $33.42 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $34.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day moving average of $27.50.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

