Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Takes $388,000 Position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 521 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 72 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $705.63 on Friday. Tesla Inc has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $968.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $579.35 and a 200-day moving average of $491.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.12 billion, a PE ratio of -139.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $555.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $555.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.03.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $623.63, for a total value of $187,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,035.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total transaction of $3,567,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,723.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,836 shares of company stock valued at $74,677,727. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

