Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Takes Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $919,075,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,031,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,075,534,000 after buying an additional 3,063,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Tower by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,588,391,000 after buying an additional 1,266,057 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in American Tower by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,972,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,757,000 after buying an additional 442,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,533,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,818,000 after buying an additional 435,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT opened at $248.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.98 and its 200-day moving average is $227.63. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $260.43. The firm has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. New Street Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.92.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $252,940.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,469 shares in the company, valued at $5,653,394.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,799 shares of company stock worth $1,541,402 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

