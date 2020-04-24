Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,833,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 93,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 42,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 72,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $63.29 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.49.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.