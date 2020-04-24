Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Takes Position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 23,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,000. ProShares Ultra QQQ comprises approximately 1.0% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the third quarter valued at $2,895,000. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 36,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

ProShares Ultra QQQ stock opened at $108.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.36. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 52 week low of $68.03 and a 52 week high of $151.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.0091 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.