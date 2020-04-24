Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 15,322 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,322 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.9% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $46.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.30. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $62.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.266 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

