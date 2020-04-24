Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $130,675,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,241,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,071,000 after acquiring an additional 112,947 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,199,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,758,000 after purchasing an additional 99,994 shares during the period. Finally, Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,773,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $78.80 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $98.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.9144 dividend. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a boost from iShares Core High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

